New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

7 standouts from 19U Lady Flames’ win over Connecticut Polar Bears

Avatar photo
By

Rylee Welch
Rylee Welch (facing) celebrates her go-ahead goal for the Minuteman Lady Flames. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — Sunday was a perfect fall day in New England. Not only was there stunning foliage, great weather and a dominant Patriots win, but most importantly, there was also some thrilling fall hockey to take in.

That was the case at the New England Sports Center as the 19U Minuteman Lady Flames Gold edged out the Connecticut Polar Bears Minor 1 squad for a tight, 1-0 win.

Rylee Welch (Wilbraham, Mass.) was the hero for the Lady Flames.

Amidst a goalie duel as the Lady Flames' Ellie Beigel (Natick, Mass.) and the Polar Bears' Sydney Kelm refused to give an inch, Welch finally broke the stalemate three minutes into the third period as she buried a rebound in front of the net.

From there, the Lady Flames and Beigel kept the Polar Bears at bay, withstanding a late push to preserve the shutout.

Let's dive into seven standouts from the New England Girls Hockey League clash.

