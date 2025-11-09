7 standouts from 16U Junior Eagles’ thrilling Mass. state title win

From left: Ryan Elrick and Ryder Bisson celebrate a goal on Sunday. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — Ryder Bisson (Holden, Mass.) was already used to scoring big goals. The St. John's Shrewsbury defenseman tallied a goal early in March's MIAA Division 1 state final.

So when he was tapped on the shoulder to go fourth in the shootout of Sunday's 16U Mass. state final, he was cool as could be.

The crafty defenseman went in, mostly keeping the puck on his forehand, before switching to his backhand at the last second and roofing it over Neponset Valley River Rats goalie Alex Wang (Concord, Mass.), giving the Junior Eagles the advantage in the shootout.

Junior Eagles goalie Justin Lee (Newton, Mass.) made the save at the other end on the next shot, giving the Junior Eagles a thrilling, 3-2, shootout win over the River Rats.