7 standouts from 15O River Rats’ Mass. state title win over Militia

MARLBORO, Mass. — With as well as Militia goalie Jesse Bernardinelli (Wakefield, Mass.) played all weekend, it was going to be a tall task for the Neponset Valley River Rats to break through.

The River Rats' top line of Jack Queally (Needham, Mass.), Carter Felt (Natick, Mass.) and Colin Walsh (Framingham, Mass.) didn't flinch, leading the River Rats to a 4-0 win and the Massachusetts 15O title.

After a scoreless first period and mostly scoreless second, Felt finally got one past Bernardinelli when he followed up on a Walsh breakaway shot that hit the post and bounced out. That allowed the River Rats to go into the third period with a 1-0 lead.

The intermission didn't stall momentum, as the River Rats wasted no time tallying two more within the first two minutes of the third period.