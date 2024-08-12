7 standout New England forwards from girls Under-18 Select Camp

Cassidy Lobisser had 50 goals and 78 points in 64 games for NAHA Red last season. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Last week, 76 of the best girls Under-18 hockey in the nation took the ice at the Olympic Center in Lake Placid for USA Hockey's girls U18 Select Camp from Aug. 4-9.

The camp featured players from the 2007-2009 birth years. In total, 21 New England natives (11 forwards and 10 defenders) took the ice among the groups at 1932 Rink throughout the week. There were 16 skaters from Massachusetts and five from the New England District, which is separate from Mass. Hockey.

Just by being there, players improved their status and set themselves up well for strong 2024-25 seasons. However, some players really boosted their standing among their peers, whether in terms of recruiting, being on national team radars or their stock in general.

The camp, which was part of USA Hockey's National Women's Festival, was also part of the selection process for the Under-18 women's national team roster for the U18 Series against Canada. Nine New England natives from the camp made the U18 Series roster.

I made the drive from Massachusetts to the Adirondacks to catch the final three days of games from Aug. 6-8, focusing on the skaters from New England.

Let's dive into the forwards from the region who stood out last week.