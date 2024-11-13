7 standout defenders and goalies from 16U Mass. state tournament

Josh Levy had a strong weekend at the 16U Mass. state tournament. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — The Massachusetts boys hockey state championships took place at the New England Sports Center this past weekend.

Teams across the 15O, 16U and 18U levels battled for a chance to represent the Bay State at the USA Hockey national championships next spring.

I spent Saturday and Sunday focused on the 16U Tier I teams. Here are the teams I saw:

American Hockey Academy

Boston Jr. Eagles

Cape Cod Whalers

East Coast Militia

Lovell Academy

Neponset Valley River Rats

NS Wings

South Shore Kings

We got into standouts from the East Coast Militia's championship win over the Boston Jr. Eagles earlier this week as well as some standout forwards from the overall tournament.

Now, let's dive into some standout defensemen and goaltenders from the tournament.