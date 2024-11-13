7 standout defenders and goalies from 16U Mass. state tournament

MARLBORO, Mass. — The Massachusetts boys hockey state championships took place at the New England Sports Center this past weekend.
Teams across the 15O, 16U and 18U levels battled for a chance to represent the Bay State at the USA Hockey national championships next spring.
I spent Saturday and Sunday focused on the 16U Tier I teams. Here are the teams I saw:
American Hockey Academy
Boston Jr. Eagles
Cape Cod Whalers
East Coast Militia
Lovell Academy
Neponset Valley River Rats
NS Wings
South Shore Kings
We got into standouts from the East Coast Militia's championship win over the Boston Jr. Eagles earlier this week as well as some standout forwards from the overall tournament.
Now, let's dive into some standout defensemen and goaltenders from the tournament.