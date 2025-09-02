7 standout 15O defenders from 2025 Eastern Alliance Kickoff

Logan Cotter stood out for the East Coast Militia this past weekend. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — For many, Labor Day weekend is the final moments of summer. The final weekend trip, the final days at the beach or the final nights in the vacation home.

That definitely wasn't the case for local hockey parents.

The Eastern Alliance Kickoff was held primarily at New England Sports Center this past weekend (along with some other rinks in the area). Hockey coaches, scouts, parents and kids spent their Labor Day weekend on the hallowed grounds of New England Sports Center.

I did, too, primarily watching the 15O level. This season, the 2010-born players will be watched by college coaches for the USHL and CHL drafts and by those in their sophomore year of high school.

Plus, many of these players will begin making an impact come the prep season.

These are the 15O teams I watched: