7 standout ’07 skaters from New England District girls festival

Addy Peel put up nine points on the blue line for Brooks this past season. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — Some of the best players around New England flocked to the New England Sports Center this past weekend to try out in the New England District's girls player development camp tryouts.

A total of 302 players across the 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2010 age groups took the ice.

I did my best to see each group an equal amount, minus the 2010s. I spent Friday night focusing on the 2007s before catching the 2009s and 2008s on Saturday morning. On Sunday, I caught the 2009s All-Star game before splitting time between the 2007s and 2008s

Going forward, players in the 2007, 2008 and 2009 groups will be selected to participate in the New England District development camp from June 21-25 at St. Anselm College in Manchester, NH. The 2010 players selected from this tryout will participate in the New England Girls 14 Eastern Selects Camp from June 26-30 at St. Anselm.

The 2007, 2008 and 2009’s will be selected for USA Hockey’s National Development Camps in the summer. The Girls Select 16/17 (2007/2008) and the Girls Select 15 (2009) camps will be in July at Miami University (Ohio). The Girls Under-18 Select (2006-2008) camp will be in August at the Northwood School in Lake Placid, NY.

A friendly reminder, Massachusetts is its own district in the eyes of USA Hockey. Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont make up the New England District.

Let's dive into seven standout 2007-born skaters from the weekend.