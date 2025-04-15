7 New Englanders make final 2025 NHL Central Scouting rankings

Carter Amico is committed to Boston University. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

The final NHL Central Scouting rankings for the 2025 NHL Draft were released on Tuesday. Seven New Englanders and several players committed to New England Division 1 colleges made the cut.

That number is down from last season, when 13 locals made the final rankings for the 2024 NHL Draft. In all, only five of those players were drafted.

While being named to NHL Central Scouting's final rankings doesn't mean that the player will be drafted, it does give the public a pretty good idea of where they stand.

NHL Central Scouting divides players into four categories: North American skaters, North American goalies, international skaters, and international goalies. Many more players are ranked than can be drafted.

Check out how things have changed throughout the season. Here's how locals did in NHL Central Scouting's preliminary list in October and in the midterms in January.

Let’s dive into the final rankings.