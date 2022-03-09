7 New England players to watch in women’s NCAA tournament

Becca Gilmore celebrates her triple-overtime, series-clinching goal against Yale in the 2020 ECAC quarterfinals. (Ben Vreeland)

For the first time, the NCAA women’s hockey championship field has been expanded to 11 teams. Four of the teams are from New England — Northeastern, Quinnipiac, Yale and Harvard.

Games will begin Thursday, with the Frozen Four scheduled for March 18-20 at Penn State.

Can Northeastern (30-4-2) break through and win its first national title? The Huskies came close last year, advancing to the championship game before falling to Wisconsin, 2-1, during a thriller in Erie, Pa.

NU will host the Wisconsin-Clarkson winner on Saturday at 1 p.m. A win would send Dave Flint’s team to the Frozen Four.