7 girls prep storylines to watch entering the final weekend

Nobles' Francie Ames is producing at a potentially historic clip this season. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The finish line is in sight.

Just two days remain in the girls prep hockey regular season. On Sunday, the brackets will be out. The quarterfinals will begin on Wednesday across all three tournaments, with the semifinals next Saturday and finals next Sunday.

So, what's at stake in the final weekend of the regular season?

Plenty of teams are still jockeying for playoff seeding. Whether it's in the Elite 8 or the Large and Small School tournaments, plenty could still change. You've also got the Lakes Region playoffs, which are not factored into USHR's projections. Those games will be important for St. Paul's in the Elite 8 race and New Hampton in the Small School hunt.

As of Thursday night, here are the current and projected playoff seedings, according to USHR.

Chuck Vernon Elite 8 Tournament

Current: Nobles | Projected: Nobles Current: Phillips Andover | Projected: Phillips Andover Current: Williston Northampton | Projected: Williston Northampton Current: Dexter Southfield | Projected: Dexter Southfield Current: Loomis Chaffee | Projected: Loomis Chaffee Current: Deerfield | Projected: Tabor Current: Tabor | Projected: Deerfield Current: St. Paul's | Projected: St. Paul's

Patsy Odden Large School Tournament

Current: Phillips Exeter | Projected: Phillips Exeter Current: Choate | Projected: Choate Current: BB&N | Projected: BB&N Current: Taft |Projected: Taft Current: Thayer | Projected: Thayer Current: Berkshire | Projected: Berkshire Current: Middlesex | Projected: Kent Current: St. George's | Projected: Middlesex

Dorothy Howard Small School Tournament

Current: Groton | Projected: Groton Current: Rivers | Projected: Rivers Current: Cushing | Projected: Governor's Current: Governor's | Projected: Cushing Current: St. Mark's | Projected: St. Mark's Current: Portsmouth Abbey | Projected: Portsmouth Abbey Current: New Hampton | Projected: New Hampton Current: Hoosac | Projected: Hoosac

Here are six storylines to keep an eye on in the final two days of the regular season.

Let's dive in.