7 girls prep storylines to watch entering the final weekend

Avatar photo
By

Francie Ames
Nobles' Francie Ames is producing at a potentially historic clip this season. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The finish line is in sight.

Just two days remain in the girls prep hockey regular season. On Sunday, the brackets will be out. The quarterfinals will begin on Wednesday across all three tournaments, with the semifinals next Saturday and finals next Sunday.

So, what's at stake in the final weekend of the regular season?

Plenty of teams are still jockeying for playoff seeding. Whether it's in the Elite 8 or the Large and Small School tournaments, plenty could still change. You've also got the Lakes Region playoffs, which are not factored into USHR's projections. Those games will be important for St. Paul's in the Elite 8 race and New Hampton in the Small School hunt.

As of Thursday night, here are the current and projected playoff seedings, according to USHR.

Chuck Vernon Elite 8 Tournament

  1. Current: Nobles | Projected: Nobles
  2. Current: Phillips Andover | Projected: Phillips Andover
  3. Current: Williston Northampton | Projected: Williston Northampton
  4. Current: Dexter Southfield | Projected: Dexter Southfield
  5. Current: Loomis Chaffee | Projected: Loomis Chaffee
  6. Current: Deerfield | Projected: Tabor
  7. Current: Tabor | Projected: Deerfield
  8. Current: St. Paul's | Projected: St. Paul's

Patsy Odden Large School Tournament

  1. Current: Phillips Exeter | Projected: Phillips Exeter
  2. Current: Choate | Projected: Choate
  3. Current: BB&N | Projected: BB&N
  4. Current: Taft |Projected: Taft
  5. Current: Thayer | Projected: Thayer
  6. Current: Berkshire | Projected: Berkshire
  7. Current: Middlesex | Projected: Kent
  8. Current: St. George's | Projected: Middlesex

Dorothy Howard Small School Tournament

  1. Current: Groton | Projected: Groton
  2. Current: Rivers | Projected: Rivers
  3. Current: Cushing | Projected: Governor's
  4. Current: Governor's | Projected: Cushing
  5. Current: St. Mark's | Projected: St. Mark's
  6. Current: Portsmouth Abbey | Projected: Portsmouth Abbey
  7. Current: New Hampton | Projected: New Hampton
  8. Current: Hoosac | Projected: Hoosac

Here are six storylines to keep an eye on in the final two days of the regular season.

Let's dive in.

