7 girls prep storylines to watch entering the final weekend

The finish line is in sight.
Just two days remain in the girls prep hockey regular season. On Sunday, the brackets will be out. The quarterfinals will begin on Wednesday across all three tournaments, with the semifinals next Saturday and finals next Sunday.
So, what's at stake in the final weekend of the regular season?
Plenty of teams are still jockeying for playoff seeding. Whether it's in the Elite 8 or the Large and Small School tournaments, plenty could still change. You've also got the Lakes Region playoffs, which are not factored into USHR's projections. Those games will be important for St. Paul's in the Elite 8 race and New Hampton in the Small School hunt.
As of Thursday night, here are the current and projected playoff seedings, according to USHR.
Chuck Vernon Elite 8 Tournament
- Current: Nobles | Projected: Nobles
- Current: Phillips Andover | Projected: Phillips Andover
- Current: Williston Northampton | Projected: Williston Northampton
- Current: Dexter Southfield | Projected: Dexter Southfield
- Current: Loomis Chaffee | Projected: Loomis Chaffee
- Current: Deerfield | Projected: Tabor
- Current: Tabor | Projected: Deerfield
- Current: St. Paul's | Projected: St. Paul's
Patsy Odden Large School Tournament
- Current: Phillips Exeter | Projected: Phillips Exeter
- Current: Choate | Projected: Choate
- Current: BB&N | Projected: BB&N
- Current: Taft |Projected: Taft
- Current: Thayer | Projected: Thayer
- Current: Berkshire | Projected: Berkshire
- Current: Middlesex | Projected: Kent
- Current: St. George's | Projected: Middlesex
Dorothy Howard Small School Tournament
- Current: Groton | Projected: Groton
- Current: Rivers | Projected: Rivers
- Current: Cushing | Projected: Governor's
- Current: Governor's | Projected: Cushing
- Current: St. Mark's | Projected: St. Mark's
- Current: Portsmouth Abbey | Projected: Portsmouth Abbey
- Current: New Hampton | Projected: New Hampton
- Current: Hoosac | Projected: Hoosac
Here are six storylines to keep an eye on in the final two days of the regular season.
Let's dive in.