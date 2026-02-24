7 boys MIAA sleeper teams who could make noise in the playoffs

Tommy Misilo and BC High could make a run in the state tournament. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

I'm on quite a streak.

The last two years, I've included a team that made it all the way to the MIAA Division 1 boys hockey final. In 2024, I had Winchester. Last year, I highlighted St. John's Shrewsbury. Now, I will gladly take those wins. But Winchester was one of six teams I mentioned, while SJS was one of seven.

Again, I'll take the victories where I can get them.

Interestingly enough, only one game didn't go chalk in the Round of 32 last season, and that was then-No. 24 Barnstable beating then-No. 9 Reading.

BOYS MIAA BRACKETS: Division 1 | Division 2 | Division 3 | Division 4

Teams mentioned in this story will not really "upset" anyone in the Round of 32. It's more so the noise they could make in the Round of 16 and beyond that could generate waves.

Let's dive in.