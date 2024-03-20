New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
MIAA

6 unforgettable moments from the girls MIAA championships

Avatar photo
By

Maeve Gallagher
Maeve Gallagher scored a highlight-reel goal to open the scoring for Duxbury in the D2 championship. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

March Madness might not have started until Tuesday, but there was plenty of madness during the MIAA hockey state championships at TD Garden on Sunday. 

In the Division 1 girls title game, it was St. Mary's prevailing in a triple-overtime thriller over Notre Dame (Hingham), 5-4. In Division 2, Duxbury proved why they were arguably the top team in all of girls MIAA hockey all season, shutting out Falmouth, 4-0. 

Every year, no matter what, these games have drama and entertainment value in spades as some players step up in the clutch and immortalize themselves among their peers. That was no different this season, especially with the top two teams in each division squaring off.

Let's dive into six unforgettable moments from the MIAA girls championships. Evan Marinofsky will have you covered for the boys games.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Maeve Gallagher

6 unforgettable moments from the girls MIAA championships

March Madness might not have started until Tuesday, but there was plenty of madness during the MIAA hockey championships at TD Garden on Sunday. In…
Read More
Bella Freitas

10 standouts from the MIAA girls championship games

That's a wrap on the high school hockey season. On Sunday, the MIAA state championships took over TD Garden in what's always one of the…
Read More

11 standouts from the MIAA boys championship games

On Sunday, four MIAA boys champions were crowned. St. John's Prep (controversially) won the Division 1 title, Boston Latin scored a huge upset for the…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter