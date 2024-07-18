6 uncommitted standouts from Week 5 of the Foxboro Prep League

Gavin Callahan stood out on Wednesday night at the Foxboro Prep League. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Wednesday night was the fifth week of the Foxboro Prep League at Foxboro Sports Center. The league will be held every Wednesday until Aug. 22.

There were lots of players missing from the first two games. Team Cox faced off with Team Walsh and lent players (and even a goalie) to even the teams. A fair number were missing from Team Holske's matchup with Team Moran, too.

But the final matchup, which took place between Team Omicioli and Team Donatelli, was a good one, with Team Omicioli winning, 5-4, on a goal with 20 seconds left.

It was definitely July hockey. Still, here are six uncommitted standouts from the games.