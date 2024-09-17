6 uncommitted 18U standout defenders from Beast Fall Classic

Will Henderson will play for Choate this winter. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

ROCKLAND, Mass. — The Beast Fall Classic was held this past weekend at several rinks across Massachusetts.

Teams from the 13U to 18U level battled Friday-Sunday.

I focused on the 18U teams at Lovell Arena on Saturday. Here is the full list of teams I got a chance to view:

Amherst Knights

Boston Advantage

Central Mass. Penguins

Connecticut Chiefs

Neponset Valley River Rats

Northern Cyclones

Northern Connecticut Nor'Easter Storm

Phoenix Jr. Coyotes

Rockets Hockey Club

Yale Jr. Bulldogs

It's a big time for the uncommitted 18U players looking to play their best in front of college eyes. There are also players in here who are on the cusp of being legitimate impact prep players.

Here are six uncommitted standout 18U defenseman and goalies from the weekend. A separate story was already done on forwards.