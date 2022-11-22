New England Hockey Journal

College

6 transfers making an impact across New England college hockey

By

Andrew Lucas has been vital to UConn's success this season. (UConn Athletic Communications)

The transfer market has heated up across all of college athletics in recent years, especially after the NCAA granted student-athletes an additional year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic and adopted a “free” one-time transfer rule.

Of course, hockey has been no exception.

Nearly every Division 1 team has been impacted by comings and goings from the NCAA Transfer Portal over the past couple of seasons. Even as the effects of the pandemic lessen, this trend is almost certainly here to stay.

More than a month into this season, transfers have had opportunities to make their mark with new programs. Here are some notable transfer performers from the local men’s ranks thus far.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

6 transfers making an impact across New England college hockey

The transfer market has heated up across all of college athletics in recent years, especially after the NCAA granted student-athletes an additional year of eligibility…
Read More

Boys prep hockey: Who are the best teams in the ISL this season?

The ISL boasts Belmont Hill — one of the teams in the NEPSAC Elite 8 championship game last season. The Sextants lost, 4-1, to Salisbury…
Read More

Prep hockey preview: 7 prospects for the 2023 NHL Draft

There’s no other way to put it: The 2023 NHL Draft will be a down year for prospects coming out of the New England prep…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter