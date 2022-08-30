New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

6 things to watch in boys prep hockey during new season

By

Richard Gallant
Richard Gallant returns to St. Mark's after a breakout freshman season. (Adam Richins/St. Mark's)

From new coaches, new top prospects and familiar contenders, here are some of the  storylines on the radar for the upcoming NEPSAC boys hockey season.

Back-to-back champs

Standing at the top of the heap is nothing new for Salisbury.

Despite going just 5-4 at the start of the season, the Crimson Knights won the championship again and will enter the new season as reigning Elite Eight champions. They have won seven of those titles since 2006 and back-to-back after there was no 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reigning NEHJ Most Valuable Player Dylan Hryckowian is off to the USHL after logging a team-leading 43 points during the championship run that finished with nine consecutive wins. Fellow Northeastern-bound forward Ben Poitras also was among the team’s top upperclassman scorers. But, longtime coach Andrew Will’s teams always reload and will look to contend again.

