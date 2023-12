Whitney Dacko and Tabor knocked off Groton, 2-1, on Saturday. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

MARION, Mass. — Adeline Paskowski (Plymouth, Mass) had a goal and an assist, and Tabor held on to knock off Groton, 2-1, at home on Saturday.

Juliana Goffredo also found the scoresheet in the second period, coming through with the eventual game-winning goal for Tabor.

Keira Ley got Groton on the board in the third before a late empty-net push, but the Zebras couldn't find an equalizer.

Here's a full recap with five takeaways from the action.