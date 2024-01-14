6 takeaways from St. Paul’s 3-1 win over Phillips Andover

Cami Bell scored her 13th goal of the season on Saturday. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

ANDOVER, Mass. — St. Paul's jumped out to a quick start and rode it to a 3-1 win at Phillips Andover on Saturday.

Cami Bell (Barre, Vt.), Tess Mulkerron (Concord, NH) and Georgia Bussey each scored for the Big Red. Sarah Powers (Lynnfield, Mass.) scored for the Big Blue.

St. Paul's snapped a two-game skid with the win after falling to Dexter Southfield in overtime on Wednesday as well as Nobles in the Harrington Tournament championship before the break. Andover has lost three in a row.

Here's a full recap and takeaways from the game.