Caroline Averill had a goal and three assists in Phillips Andover's win over Loomis Chaffee. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Phillips Andover had the last laugh, for now.

The No. 3 Big Blue rolled past No. 2 Loomis Chaffee, 5-0, in a key pre-playoff clash on Wednesday. The Pelicans had gotten the better of Andover in last season's Elite 8 championship as well as the last two Patsy K. Odden Invitational finals.

But Andover's top guns showed out. Caroline Averill (Wayland, Mass.) led the way with four points (three assists), while Sarah Powers (Lynnfield, Mass.) and Maggie Averill (Wayland, Mass.) each had three-point games. Marie Lee (Southboro, Mass.) pitched the shutout in net.

Here are six takeaways from the game.