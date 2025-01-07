Sean Patterson celebrates scoring his first career goal on Monday night against Hingham. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

BOSTON — Monday night's matchup between the top two public schools in MIAA Division 1 boys hockey lived up to the hype.

It came right down to the wire.

The winner came with 7:19 left in the game when Arlington forward Nolan Russell threw the puck to the front of the net and JP Messuri stuffed it past Hingham goalie Mike Karo. Hingham head coach Tony Messina argued that Messuri pushed Karo's pad in, which resulted in the goal, but to no avail.

Arlington never gave up the lead, winning 2-1.

Ironically enough, the game started out high-scoring. Arlington forward Sean Patterson opened the scoring with his first career goal less than four minutes into the game.

Hingham responded midway through the period when forward Conal Mulkerrin sniped one over Arlington goalie John Snyder.

Arlington improved to 5-2-0 with the win, while Hingham suffered its first loss, falling to 6-1-0.

For a 2-1 game, there was a lot to take away. Let's dive in.