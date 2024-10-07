6 standouts from U16 Assabet Valley’s win over Bay State Breakers

After standing out at St. Mary's last season, Bella Freitas heads to Cushing. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

CONCORD, Mass. — It was close right to very end in a game filled with rising prep hockey stars.

On Sunday it was the Assabet Valley U16s taking a 3-2 win over the Bay State Breakers in a back-and-forth affair.

Bella Freitas (Everett, Mass.) scored a goal and added an assist for Assabet, and Chloe Chitkara (Wayland, Mass.) scored both goals for the Breakers.

Molly Bardol (Walpole, Mass.) opened the scoring just 31 seconds into the game before Chitkara answered 1:19 into the second period. Freitas got on the board to retake the lead with 4:48 left in the second, but Chitkara tied it up again with 1:31 to go in the frame.

Freitas and Assabet got the last laugh when she set up Zoe Smith's (Westford, Mass.) game-winner in the slot with 1:38 remaining in regulation.

Here are six standouts from the game.