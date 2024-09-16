6 standouts from the U14 Hartford Jr. Wolfpack’s win over Mass. Spitfires

Julia Stepnowski helped the Hartford Jr. Wolfpack to a 3-0 win on Sunday. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The best way to spend a Sunday in Foxboro is at Rink 3 of the trusty Foxboro Sports Center.

That's where the biggest game of the day occurred, featuring the Hartford Jr. Wolfpack U14s against the Mass. Spitfires. It was another game in the NEGHL's U14 National Upper Division that showcased some high-end prospects who could soon be taking the ice in the NEPSAC.

The Wolfpack cruised to a 3-0 win, thanks to goals from Emma Shannon, Lillie Tevelde and Sophie Um. Shannon opened the scoring with a seeing-eye wrist shot through traffic from the point in the second period. Tevelde cashed in at the front of the net five minutes into the third period and Um added more insurance on the power play with seven minutes to go.

Here are six standouts from the game.