New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

6 standouts from Junior Eagles’ 15O Mass. state title win over Islanders

Avatar photo
By

Kurt Beck opened the scoring for the Boston Junior Eagles on Sunday. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — It was never particularly close.

The Boston Junior Eagles had their way with the Islanders Hockey Club, earning a 7-1 win in the 15O Massachusetts state final. They move on to nationals, which take place in Madison, Wis., from April 1-6, 2025.

The scoring started in the first period when Junior Eagles defenseman Kurt Beck (Arlington, Mass.) knocked in a power play goal. Then, moments later, Junior Eagles forward Finn Sears (Medford, Mass.) rifled in a shot off the rush, giving his team a 2-0 lead.

Then the floodgates opened.

MORE STANDOUTS16U Militia win | 18u Junior Eagles' win

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

7 standouts from Militia’s 16U Massachusetts state title win over Junior Eagles

MARLBORO, Mass. — If you wanted extra hockey, you were in luck. It took four full periods of hockey and a shootout before the East…
Read More

7 standouts from Junior Eagles’ 18U Mass. state title win over Penguins

MARLBORO, Mass. — Aiden MacIsaac is known for his shutdown-defending abilities. He makes life difficult on opposing forwards. He has a great stick. He maintains…
Read More

6 standouts from Junior Eagles’ 15O Mass. state title win over Islanders

MARLBORO, Mass. — It was never particularly close. The Boston Junior Eagles had their way with the Islanders Hockey Club, earning a 7-1 win in…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter