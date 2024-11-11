Kurt Beck opened the scoring for the Boston Junior Eagles on Sunday. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — It was never particularly close.

The Boston Junior Eagles had their way with the Islanders Hockey Club, earning a 7-1 win in the 15O Massachusetts state final. They move on to nationals, which take place in Madison, Wis., from April 1-6, 2025.

The scoring started in the first period when Junior Eagles defenseman Kurt Beck (Arlington, Mass.) knocked in a power play goal. Then, moments later, Junior Eagles forward Finn Sears (Medford, Mass.) rifled in a shot off the rush, giving his team a 2-0 lead.

Then the floodgates opened.

