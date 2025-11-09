Ty Hymovitz and Tommy Saulnier celebrate the Jr. Eagles winning the state title. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — With the Brookline Whalers up by a goal in the third period, forward Jack Fitzpatrick got the puck in the slot and looked to put his team up by another goal.

But Boston Junior Eagles defenseman David O'Brien (Weymouth, Mass.) closed quickly, went down and blocked the hard shot. The 5-foot-6 defenseman took all of the 6-foot-5 forward's shot.

The Junior Eagles picked up the loose puck and went down the other way. The play ended in a Brendan Matthews (Westwood, Mass.) goal, which tied the game.

Momentum had shifted. The Junior Eagles built on that, eventually winning the 18U Mass. state championship, 3-1.