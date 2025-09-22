6 standouts from 16U Mass. Spitfires’ win over Assabet

Georgia Murray had a goal and an assist for the Spitfires on Sunday. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — The Patriots' turnover struggles may have dominated the headlines on Sunday afternoon, but at the New England Sports Center, it was all about Georgia Murray.

With three minutes to go in the second period and the Massachusetts Spitfires 16Us tied with Assabet Valley, Murray (North Attleboro, Mass.) flipped the game on its head.

The Bishop Feehan junior got her stick on a centering pass high in the defensive zone and won a race for the loose puck going the other way. She closed in on the goal and buried a short-side wrist shot to give the Spitfires a lead.

A few moments later, Murray was back at it, turning defense into offense again. She stole the puck high in the defensive zone and chipped it into space for St. Mark's Samantha Ruzzo, who scored on the ensuing breakaway to extend the lead with 30 seconds left in the period.

Ruzzo (North Smithfield, R.I.) cashed in on the empty net to seal a 4-1 win for the Spitfires over Assabet in an exciting NEGHL clash.

Let's dive into six standouts from the game.