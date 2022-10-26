Donato Bracco has a real chance to make USA Hockey's NTDP team in 2023-24. (David O'Brien/NEHJ)

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — The New Jersey Rockets won the championship of the Beast Series Playoffs at the 16U Division with wins over the Yale Junior Bulldogs, BK Selects and Buffalo Regals.

The Rockets scored a wildly entertaining comeback win in the semifinals against Bishop Kearney Selects before easily dispatching the Buffalo Regals in the final Sunday afternoon at the New England Sports Village.

Noel Rubin’s team routed the Yale Junior Bulldogs in the quarterfinals.

Below is a look at my unofficial all-tournament team for the 16U division of the Beast Series Playoffs. All players are uncommitted and showed well over the course of the two days.