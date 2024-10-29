6 standout defenders and goalies from CPC Halloween Showcase

Gabby Smith impressed in all three zones for the U16 Valley Jr. Warriors. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

HAVERHILL, Mass. — There were no tricks nor treats, just hockey at the CPC Halloween Showcase.

Several top club programs and academies from around the region took to the ice at the Haverhill Valley Forum this past weekend in the U16 and U19 age groups.

I made it out to several games on Sunday morning with the top matchups being the Valley Jr. Warriors U16 Tier 1s taking on NAHA Red and the Jr. Warriors U19 Tier 1s facing off with NAHA Navy.

Here's the full list of teams I managed to see:

Boston Americans U19 Tier 1

Boston Americans U19 Tier 2

Boston Hockey Academy

CT Jr. Rangers U19

Lady Devils U19 Tier 1

NAHA Navy U19

NAHA Red U16

NH Mountain Cats

Valley Jr. Warriors U19 Tier 1

Valley Jr. Warriors U16 Tier 1

We got into some standout forwards from the day earlier this week. Now, let's dive into six defenders and goalies who impressed.