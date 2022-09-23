6 second-year prep players having success in 16U fall hockey

Nate Porter has stood out in his fall hockey season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Almost a month of the split-season schedule has passed on the hockey calendar. Most teams have participated in three events while some have already skated in four. That’s given players on each local team plenty of opportunities to showcase their skills in front of college coaches and other scouts.

It’s always fun to look at who has progressed the most from one season to the next. Some players already started showing their improvement over the summer at various showcases, including the USA Hockey Select 16 Player Development Camp in Amherst, N.Y.

In this story, I wanted to focus on six players who are entering their second in the NEPSAC.

Here are three forwards and three defensemen, all uncommitted, who have displayed their improvement in the first month of fall hockey and could be on pace for breakout seasons this winter with their respective prep school squads.