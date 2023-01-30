New England Hockey Journal

College

6 players having breakout seasons in NE college hockey

Victor Ostman has been outstanding for Maine this season. (Anthony DelMonaco)

Believe it or not, the college hockey season will soon reach its climax.

The contenders for conference and NCAA tournament positions have begun to emerge, as the games get bigger.

At this time of the year, many freshmen have established themselves and many already-established stars have broken out to vault their teams up the local and national picture. This week’s watch list focuses on the latter group.

Here are a half-dozen players who are breaking out for Division 1 men’s teams in New England as the final full month of the regular season opens:

