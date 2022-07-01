6 new goalies to watch in New England hockey this season

Zackary Ferris will join Mount St. Charles in the new season. (USA Hockey photo)

Every year, prep and midget hockey programs in the region add great players from other parts of the country and even from Canada and Europe.

The 2022-23 season is poised once again to bring new faces to prep and midget hockey teams throughout the region. Four such goaltenders recently competed at the 2022 USA Hockey Select 17 Player Development Camp just outside of Buffalo and another one is set to take the ice next week at Select 16s.

New goaltenders with promise coming to New England is not exactly a rare occurrence. In 2021-22, Daniel Heroux (Kimball Union), Danick Leroux (Berkshire), and Carter Richardson (Boston Hockey Academy) were all newcomers to the region who performed well for their respective teams. Not in his first season, but Melbourne, Fla., native Jacob Fowler excelled at South Kent before jumping to the USHL’s Youngstown Phantoms midway through the season. The Clarkson commit was promptly named to the USHL All-Rookie Second Team. Salisbury won a NEPSAC Elite 8 championship with Austin McNicholas in goal. The Clarence Center, N.Y., native was sharp in the playoffs and will ply his trade in the BCHL with the Chilliwack Chiefs during the 2022-23 season.

Here is a look at six new goaltenders from outside of the region who are coming to prep school or midget hockey in 2022-23.