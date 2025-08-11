6 locals make USA Hockey’s Collegiate Women’s Select roster

Boston College's Julia Pellerin is a former NEPSAC standout at New Hampton. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

New England will be well represented on Team USA during the Collegiate Series against Canada in Lake Placid this week.

After 12 locals competed at USA Hockey's Over-18 Women's National Festival at the Olympic Center last week, six advanced to the Collegiate Women's Select roster, which is comprised of players who still hold collegiate eligibility.

The Collegiate Series features a three-game set against Team Canada at the Olympic Center from Aug. 13-16. Wednesday and Saturday's games will be at 5:30 p.m., while Thursday's game will be at 2:30 p.m. All three contests will be held at the 1980 Rink at Herb Brooks Arena.

Team USA took the 2024 Collegiate Series with wins in two of the three games, including an overtime win and a tie. The U.S. has a 25-5-4-18-2 (W-OTW-OTL-L-T) record all-time in the event.

The Collegiate Series coincides with the U18 Series, which features eight New Englanders on Team USA.

Here are the locals that made the Collegiate Select roster, listed alphabetically by last name. Click or tap here for the complete roster.