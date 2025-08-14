New England Hockey Journal

Girls

6 early girls prep hockey storylines to watch for 2025-26

Avatar photo
By

Annie Schwarz
Yale commit Annie Schwarz is coming off a career season at Loomis Chaffee. (Yuqi Qian)

There was hardly any shortage of intriguing storylines, strong teams and exciting players to keep track of in the 2024-25 girls prep hockey season.

Two of the preseason favorites, Loomis Chaffee and Phillips Andover, wound up meeting in the Elite 8 championship game. The Pelicans survived a raucous third period to take a 5-3 win over the Big Blue for their first title since 1989.

After narrowly missing out on the Elite 8, Deerfield kept rolling in the Large School tournament, knocking off Tabor in a 2-0 goalie duel for its first New England title since 2001.

In the Small School tournament, it was all about New Hampton again as the Huskies won their third straight championship, ending St. Mark’s Cinderella run to the title game.

Now, it’s time to look ahead to a new winter. There’s still some runway left in the summer, and fall hockey is less than a month away. Nevertheless, let’s take stock of the girls prep hockey scene ahead of 2025-26.

Here are six storylines to watch.

