59 New England prospects taking part in 2022 NHL development camps

Jack Hughes (Westwood, Mass.) is skating at the Los Angeles Kings Development Camp. (Juan Ocampo/NHLI via Getty Images)

The 2022 NHL Entry Draft is in the rearview mirror, and for the top New England prospects selected, the next step was to take part in their respective teams’ development camps.

Almost every NHL team has hosted a camp this week, the first such events since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to members of the 2022 draft class – including all 10 players from New England hometowns – many other previous draft picks as well as unaffiliated invitees have been in attendance.

In all, 24 of the 32 NHL teams were represented by at least one player from a New England hometown.