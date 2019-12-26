5 ways UMass can come out flying from the break

Coach Greg Carvel has to keep the Minutemen focused coming out of the break. (Getty Images)

Coming off an appearance in the NCAA national title game, Massachusetts has seen its fair share of ups and downs through the first half of its follow-up season. With sizeable roster turnover from the group that went on the unprecedented run last season and nine freshmen jumping up from juniors to join the collegiate ranks, Greg Carvel’s fourth season at the helm began with high expectations and some doubt that his team could sustain the heights of success that it willed itself to in 2018-19.

But even with early struggles for the new-look cast, the Minutemen (12-4-1, 6-3-1 Hockey East) sit in second place, one point behind Providence coming out of the break. There might be some different faces, but the identity instilled by Carvel appears the same and the team is slowly building to re-create its success.

UMass returns to action Sunday against Rensselaer in Troy, N.Y. With 17 games remaining in the second half after play resumes on Dec. 29 – 14 of which are against league opponents – here’s what No. 9 UMass needs to do down the stretch to repeat as regular-season champions.