5 unforgettable moments from the 2025 MIAA girls championships

Caroline Doherty (7) celebrates her hat trick in the D1 girls championship. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The MIAA championships always mark one of the most exciting days on the local sports calendar.

There's so much pride on the line. Family, friends and classmates are living and dying with every shot. Marathon overtimes are to be expected. The crowd noise reaches decibel levels that rival any other event at TD Garden.

This year did not disappoint.

No. 1 Hingham took home the Division 1 girls crown with a 5-2 win over No. 15 Bishop Stang. It was the Harborwomen's third title and first since 2011. Meanwhile, in Division 2, it was No. 13 Medfield winning their first state title with a 3-0 shutout over No. 6 Milton in the nightcap.

Let’s dive into five unforgettable moments from the MIAA girls championships. Evan Marinofsky and I will have you covered for the boys games later this week.