5 underrated prospects who’ve shined in Foxboro Summer Prep League

Matty Cataldo of St. Sebastian’s has been a surprise performer in the Foxboro Summer Prep League. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

FOXBORO, Mass. – The Foxboro Summer Prep League is just over the halfway point, having played six of the 10 weeks. Each Wednesday night, six teams take to the ice at the Foxboro Sports Center to stay in game shape, keep up with friends, and even showcase their ability to the handful of college coaches and NHL scouts who have made their way down.

There is quite a bit of talent on the rosters, varying from those expected to skate for the NTDP U17 team in 2022-23 to role players for their respective prep school teams. A number of players have missed a week while being at USA Hockey Player Development Camps and USHL main camps.

It’s expected that more college coaches will start making the trek to Foxboro Sports Center on Wednesday nights now that national camps have concluded. They’ve been keeping tabs on those '05s through '07s who earned the right to compete on the national stage in the camps just outside of Buffalo. While those players have caught my eye in Foxboro, a few others who are more under the radar have impressed.

Here is a look at five uncommitted prospects who were not chosen to attend national camps, but have shined in games at the Foxboro Summer Prep League. I have attended four of the six weeks so far and plan on being at all of the remaining games.