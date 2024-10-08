5 uncommitted standouts from U19 East Coast Wizards’ win over Assabet Valley

Maggie Averill will be a popular recruit in 2025. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

CONCORD, Mass. — Much of the region was subjected to the slog that was New England football on Sunday afternoon, but for those of us at Valley Sports Rink 2 in Concord, we were treated to a game full of current girls prep hockey stars and future women's college hockey standouts.

The East Coast Wizards U19s took down Assabet Valley, 6-3, in a game filled with goals, penalties and college commits.

Morgan McGathey (Braintree, Mass.) scored a hat trick for the Wizards, and Molly MacCurtain (Reading, Mass.) had a goal and two assists. Emi Biotti (Cambridge, Mass.; one goal, one assist) and Kennedy Walker (two assists) also had multi-point games. For Assabet, Peyton Kennedy (Sudbury, Mass.), Molly Boyle (Scituate, Mass.) and Tina Scalese (West Boylston, Mass.) each found the back of the net.

True Thompson opened the scoring with a one-timer on a 5-on-3 power play just five minutes in.

Kennedy tied it two minutes into the second, but MacCurtain scored a highlight-reel goal less than a minute later to retake the lead. McGathey scored twice in short order on wristers from the left dot to make it 4-1 for the Wizards.

Boyle cut the lead in half from the slot with less than a minute to go in the second, and Scalese made it 4-3 with a power-play tip-in six minutes into the third. Biotti answered on the power play to make it 5-3 less than two minutes later, and McGathey completed the hat trick with a late empty-netter.

Each player mentioned above had strong showings Sunday, and all have college commitments secured.

But what about the uncommitted players on each roster? Here are five who impressed.