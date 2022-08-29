5 top NHL Draft prospects to watch in fall split season

Sean Keohane will skate with the Cape Cod Whalers in split season this fall. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

NHL scouts will converge on the Canton Ice House and various other rinks across the region over the coming months to watch split-season teams play in showcases and tournaments before the prep season starts in November.

The River Rats Jamboree kicks off the split-season schedule Monday and Tuesday. The annual event hosts teams from all over the northeast. In addition to NHL scouts, there will be plenty of college coaches rummaging through the rinks to find uncommitted players and check in on recruits already in their stable.

Heading into the fall, there are five players who have raised their profile to the point where scouts will be circling their games on the calendar.

Below is a preview and quick summary of the top five prospects eligible for the 2023 NHL draft who will be skating for split-season teams this fall.