5 takeaways: Team USA 4, Czech Republic 3 (OT)

Trevor Zegras had a pass for the ages for Team USA. (Getty Images file)

As if there was any doubt about the capabilities of Team USA, the team answered with a clutch win over the host Czechs in action at the World Junior Championship on Monday.

A day after beating the Russians 3-1, a team that had embarrassed powerful Canada 6-0 in its previous game, the Americans held steady and got some spectacular playmaking from a Boston University standout.

But it didn't come easily; they got a mighty stiff scare from the hosts, who got a star performance from their goaltender.

Here's our analysis of the big game: