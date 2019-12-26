5 takeaways: Team Canada 6, Team USA 4

Trevor Zegras made a nifty move during the game with Canada. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

The moral of the story for hockey fans watching the U.S.-Canada preliminary-around game on Thursday was that you cannot take penalties in the World Junior Championship. Not against power plays as potent as these two.

The U.S. and Canada opened their respective tournaments in the Czech Republic with speedy play, bold moves and ... not the goaltending you would expect in this level of game.

Nonetheless, the game between these longtime rivals -- considered favorites to win it all -- lived up to its billing, with thrilling action, crunching hits and speedy playmaking.

Here's our analysis of the big game: