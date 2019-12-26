New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

5 takeaways: Team Canada 6, Team USA 4

By

Trevor Zegras made a nifty move during the game with Canada. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

The moral of the story for hockey fans watching the U.S.-Canada preliminary-around game on Thursday was that you cannot take penalties in the World Junior Championship. Not against power plays as potent as these two.

The U.S. and Canada opened their respective tournaments in the Czech Republic with speedy play, bold moves and ... not the goaltending you would expect in this level of game.

Nonetheless, the game between these longtime rivals -- considered favorites to win it all -- lived up to its billing, with thrilling action, crunching hits and speedy playmaking.

Here's our analysis of the big game:

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

World Juniors: What to watch for

The World Juniors -- officially called the International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship -- will be held this year (and part of next), in…
Read More

World Juniors: U.S. National Junior Team roster finalized

Four New England natives and five additional players with ties to the region will represent the United States at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship,…
Read More

Flood Marr Tournament: Top prospects

MILTON, Mass. -- Salisbury repeated as champions at the 55th annual Flood Marr Tournament held over the weekend at Milton Academy and Noble & Greenough…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter