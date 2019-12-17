5 takeaways: Loomis Chaffee 2, Choate 1

The bull-to-the-net goal by Christopher Hibson proved to be the winner for Loomis. (Paul Grant/NEHJ)

WINDSOR, CT -- On a chilly Monday night in and outside the arena, Loomis Chaffee hosted Choate in a tilt between two teams facing a different set of challenges.

Loomis Chaffee has afforded itself well so far, bursting out of the gates with a 5-0 start. Four of Loomis' wins were by one goal, the other coming by two. The challenge for coach J.R. Zavisza's club was to keep the momentum rolling while going up against an opponent that has struggled so far.

Choate Rosemary Hall, meanwhile, came into the game with a mediocre start to the season, going 1-2, cumulatively being outscored 11-12. But that total is a bit skewed, as Choate scored six goals in its win over Academie St-Louis.