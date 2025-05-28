5 takeaways from the latest in college hockey recruiting

Ben Merrill was a standout at St. Sebastian's in his final two years from 2022-24. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Is it the busiest time of year in the men's college hockey recruiting calendar? Far from it. The American Hockey Coaches Association Convention was earlier this month, and outside of the New England District and Massachusetts District festivals, there hasn't been much to scout locally.

But there are still commitments to track.

A local NHL Draft pick switched his commitment, while two impactful players in New England prep this past winter made their decisions. An '08 at Seacoast Performance Academy also has a college next to his name.

Plus, there are a slew of new CHL players committed to local schools.

Let's dive in.