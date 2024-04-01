Ryan Leonard scored twice to help BC beat Quinnipiac on Sunday. (Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. ― No. 1 found a way.

Boston College never led in regulation, but graduate transfer Jack Malone’s rebound goal at 3:06 of overtime capped off the team’s two-goal comeback en route to a 5-4 win over reigning national champion Quinnipiac in Sunday’s Providence Regional title game at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

The Eagles’ 14th consecutive win moved them along to the Frozen Four in St. Paul, Minn., where archrival Boston University will also be a part of the field following its 6-3 victory over Minnesota in the Sioux Falls Regional on Saturday night.

This Frozen Four will mark the second straight to feature two New England teams after Quinnipiac and Boston University competed in Tampa. Still, the two Commonwealth Avenue archrivals remain in the bracket together for the first time since 1990.

Here are five takeaways from the second round.