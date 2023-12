Nobles picked up its first win of the season on Saturday. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

DEDHAM, Mass. — Ashley Loeber (Weston, Mass.) had a goal and assist for Nobles in their 3-0 win over Loomis Chaffee on Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs also got a pair of goals from Calleigh Brown (Foxboro, Mass.) and a strong game from goaltender Anya Zupkofska (Braintree, Mass.).

It was a physical game from the start. Loomis controlled play for the first few shifts, but Nobles found a groove and began to assert their will on the forecheck.

Here are five takeaways from the game: