Princeton, Mass., native Ethan Gardula scored for UConn on Friday. (Gregory Fisher/Getty Images)

It was a strong start to March Madness on ice for New England’s Division 1 men’s college hockey teams on Thursday and Friday.

All four NCAA regional sites will feature one local team playing for a Frozen Four berth, with wins by No. 1 overall seed Boston College, Boston University, UMass and UConn.

BC will have a chance to get revenge against Denver, which beat the Eagles in last season's national championship. UConn will face Penn State, BU takes on Cornell and UMass will battle Western Michigan.

Here are five takeaways from the NCAA first-round action involving New England teams.