New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
College

5 takeaways from first round of NCAA men’s hockey tournament regionals

By

Princeton, Mass., native Ethan Gardula scored for UConn on Friday. (Gregory Fisher/Getty Images)

It was a strong start to March Madness on ice for New England’s Division 1 men’s college hockey teams on Thursday and Friday.

All four NCAA regional sites will feature one local team playing for a Frozen Four berth, with wins by No. 1 overall seed Boston College, Boston University, UMass and UConn.

BC will have a chance to get revenge against Denver, which beat the Eagles in last season's national championship. UConn will face Penn State, BU takes on Cornell and UMass will battle Western Michigan.

Here are five takeaways from the NCAA first-round action involving New England teams.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

5 takeaways from first round of NCAA men’s hockey tournament regionals

It was a strong start to March Madness on ice for New England’s Division 1 men’s college hockey teams on Thursday and Friday. All four…
Read More

11 uncommitted players to watch at 16U boys USA Hockey Nationals

Even though the New England prep and high school hockey seasons are over, there are still more important games to play. Four New England 16U…
Read More
Annabelle Lovell

New England 16U Tier I girls players to watch at USA Hockey Nationals

With the prep and high school seasons behind us, club hockey is the main focus for a lot of the region’s hockey players once again.…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter