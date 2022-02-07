5 takeaways from Ed Burns High School Hockey Classic semifinals

Travis Rugg (16) and the Hingham Harbormen have advanced to next Sunday’s championship game. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

CANTON, Mass. — The semifinals of each division of the Ed Burns High School Hockey Classic took place Sunday at the Canton Ice House.

In the Peter Doherty Division, Marshfield took down Tewksbury by a score of 3-2 while Hingham easily dispatched Wellesley, 7-0. The Rams and Harbormen will face each other in next Sunday’s championship game of the top bracket. In the Walter Brinn Division, Reading and Canton defeated Franklin and Natick by identical scores of 2-1.

The 16-team showcase has provided an opportunity for public schools to get some exposure and notoriety beyond what is typical in a high school hockey regular season in Massachusetts. Many of the players who have stood out were well known to me and others who follow the prospects in the state prior to the tournament starting last Sunday. A few players who had previously flown under the radar have popped.