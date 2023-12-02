New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

5 takeaways from Dexter Southfield’s 6-3 win over St. Mark’s

Liam O'Keeffe is committed to Holy Cross. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

SOUTHBORO, Mass. — Dexter Southfield set the tone from the start on Friday night, scoring its first goal of the game just over one minute in on a one-timer from forward Ben Morgan (Chelmsford, Mass.).

When St. Mark's defenseman Diego Bass countered with one of his own 20 seconds later, Dexter defender Myles Brosnan (Winchester, Mass.) took even less time to respond, scoring off a shot from the point moments later.

Dexter never seemed to lose that momentum, winning Friday night's matchup, 6-3.

Here's a full recap of the game along with five takeaways.

