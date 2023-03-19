Boston University celebrates winning the Hockey East playoffs after Lane Hutson's OT goal. (Fred Kfoury III/Getty Images)

BOSTON – The best team in Hockey East skated off the TD Garden ice Saturday night with the Lamoriello Trophy. Boston University, the regular season champions of the league, captured the tournament crown for the 10th time with a 3-2 overtime victory over Merrimack.

Freshman defenseman Lane Hutson, the best skater in Hockey East, scored his second of the game to clinch the win for the Terriers.

The Hockey East Rookie of the Year and Hobey Baker Award Finalist was named the MVP of the tournament.

Here is a full recap and takeaways from the game.