New England Hockey Journal

World Juniors

5 takeaways: Finland 1, Team USA 0

By

Spencer Knight had a solid outing for Team USA. (Rena Laverty)

The gold medal rematch from last year's tournament between Finland and Team USA at the World Junior Championship on Thursday was everything you expected it to be. Except, perhaps, for the result for non-Finns.

The game had hard hits and collapsing defense from the Finns. And, contrary to how the Americans wanted it, the game also opened with three straight Finnish power plays. But it was the fourth opportunity with the man advantage that proved to be most costly for the Americans.

Our analysis of the big quarterfinal game:

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

How Boston College has returned to form

Last season was an odd one for Jerry York and Co. For the first time since 2008, Boston College didn’t win the Hockey East regular…
Read More

Best of NEHJ: Stories you might have missed in 2019

As we turn the page from 2019 to 2020, it's time to reflect on the year that was for hockey in New England. In addition…
Read More

5 takeaways: Team USA 4, Czech Republic 3 (OT)

As if there was any doubt about the capabilities of Team USA, the team answered with a clutch win over the host Czechs in action…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter