5 takeaways: Finland 1, Team USA 0

Spencer Knight had a solid outing for Team USA. (Rena Laverty)

The gold medal rematch from last year's tournament between Finland and Team USA at the World Junior Championship on Thursday was everything you expected it to be. Except, perhaps, for the result for non-Finns.

The game had hard hits and collapsing defense from the Finns. And, contrary to how the Americans wanted it, the game also opened with three straight Finnish power plays. But it was the fourth opportunity with the man advantage that proved to be most costly for the Americans.

Our analysis of the big quarterfinal game: