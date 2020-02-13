5 takeaways: Avon Old Farms 9, Gunnery 0

J.P. Turner, seen here earlier this season, scored two goals in Avon's 9-0 win over Gunnery. (Seshu Badrinath/AOF)

AVON, Conn. -- The thing is, Gunnery isn't a bad hockey team.

Led by star winger Alex Jefferies (Lunenberg, Mass.) and surrounded by a pretty decent supporting cast that includes four-year senior Mark D'Agostino (Branford, Conn.) and David Andreychuk, the Highlanders came into the Wednesday matinee against Avon Old Farms with a decent 14-8-2 record.

It was reasonable to think they were in a good position to give Avon a run for their money.

But reality these days is unreasonable: Avon is having none of that business from anyone this year, no matter how well or poorly the opposition is playing against what is proving to be one of the better Winged Beavers teams in recent memory.