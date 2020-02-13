New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

5 takeaways: Avon Old Farms 9, Gunnery 0

By

J.P. Turner, seen here earlier this season, scored two goals in Avon's 9-0 win over Gunnery. (Seshu Badrinath/AOF)

AVON, Conn. -- The thing is, Gunnery isn't a bad hockey team.

Led by star winger Alex Jefferies (Lunenberg, Mass.) and surrounded by a pretty decent supporting cast that includes four-year senior Mark D'Agostino (Branford, Conn.) and David Andreychuk, the Highlanders came into the Wednesday matinee against Avon Old Farms with a decent 14-8-2 record.

It was reasonable to think they were in a good position to give Avon a run for their money.

But reality these days is unreasonable: Avon is having none of that business from anyone this year, no matter how well or poorly the opposition is playing against what is proving to be one of the better Winged Beavers teams in recent memory.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

5 takeaways: Gunnery 1, Millbrook 1

WASHINGTON, Conn. -- On some nights, the hockey gods are determined to make it difficult for you. Both Millbrook and Gunnery felt that pain first-hand…
Read More

5 questions for … Avon Old Farms coach John Gardner

You could say that Avon Old Farms coach John Gardner has been around the game for a while. Gardner, 67, has been coaching at Avon…
Read More

Breaking down his game: Alex Jefferies

Alex Jefferies shoots a lot of pucks. Not just in games, not just in practice, but all summer long. And, no, before you ask, he…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter